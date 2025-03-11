iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,044,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,943,000.
ICLN stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $15.25.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
