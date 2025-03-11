iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.