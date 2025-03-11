iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000.
ISTB stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
