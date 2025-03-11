Investors Research Corp Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

