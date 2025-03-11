Investors Research Corp Sells 10,700 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,016,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $42,762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $38,180,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,244,070 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 539,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after buying an additional 382,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Daiwa America raised Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

