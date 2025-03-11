Investors Research Corp Purchases 308 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGE opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.