Investors Research Corp Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 647.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 582.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Stock Performance
Boston Beer stock opened at $233.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.71. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $339.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
