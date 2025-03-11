Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of FMC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of FMC by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

