Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

View Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.