Investors Research Corp Acquires 3,547 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 77,929 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.