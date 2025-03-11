Investors Buy High Volume of Confluent Put Options (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 14,014 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,415 put options.

Confluent Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,560,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,320. Confluent has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $389,998.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,631.80. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $14,628,937.04. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,248,478 shares of company stock valued at $40,003,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Confluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Confluent by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

