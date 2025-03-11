Investors Buy High Volume of Confluent Put Options (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 14,014 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,415 put options.
Confluent Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,560,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,320. Confluent has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Confluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Confluent by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
