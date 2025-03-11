Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

