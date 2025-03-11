Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,926.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.