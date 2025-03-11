Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Wallace Hart LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wallace Hart LLC reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.5% of Wallace Hart LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wallace Hart LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 6.9 %

ISRG stock opened at $482.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.30, for a total transaction of $1,749,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $203,786.90. This represents a 89.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,004. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

