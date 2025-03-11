Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $37,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

