Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 28,689,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 97,602,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.