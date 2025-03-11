Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Lessened by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $237.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.56 and its 200-day moving average is $253.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

