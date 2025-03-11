Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. InterDigital makes up about 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,441,000 after buying an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,583,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 2.2 %

InterDigital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $210.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average is $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

