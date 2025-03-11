Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $214.53 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $198.44 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.10. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

