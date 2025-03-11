Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $934,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.65. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.