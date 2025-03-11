Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,875,320 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,853,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

