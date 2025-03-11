Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maria Ruderman Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.48. 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.68 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.