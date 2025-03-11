Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells 65,754 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,951.50. The trade was a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.
Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. 3,668,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,887. The company has a market cap of $553.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.54. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. American Trust raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,240,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 375,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
