Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells 7,248 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 7,248 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$236.64, for a total value of C$1,715,131.20.
Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 57,463 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.03, for a total transaction of C$13,275,441.29.
George Weston Stock Down 2.9 %
George Weston stock traded down C$6.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$230.72. The stock had a trading volume of 152,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$224.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$224.41. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$174.30 and a 12 month high of C$240.43. The stock has a market cap of C$29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on George Weston
About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.