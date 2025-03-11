Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells 7,248 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 7,248 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$236.64, for a total value of C$1,715,131.20.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 57,463 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.03, for a total transaction of C$13,275,441.29.

George Weston Stock Down 2.9 %

George Weston stock traded down C$6.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$230.72. The stock had a trading volume of 152,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$224.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$224.41. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$174.30 and a 12 month high of C$240.43. The stock has a market cap of C$29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on George Weston

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.