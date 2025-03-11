Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells 54,510 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.10. 503,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

