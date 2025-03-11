Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells 29,802 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

AFL stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $106.35. 2,050,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Aflac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $48,081,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.