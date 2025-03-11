Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Purchases 6,600,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji purchased 6,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$3,762,000.00 ($2,366,037.74).

Spirit Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.09.

About Spirit Technology Solutions

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of collaboration and communication, cyber security, and managed information technology (IT) services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Collaboration and Communication, Cyber Security, and Managed Services (IT&T). The Collaboration and Communication segment provides voice, managed service, and data and office technology solutions for small businesses.

