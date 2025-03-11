Insider Buying: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Senior Officer Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$65.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,770.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

