Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,080.40. The trade was a 1.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.75 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $318,750.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHRB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 9,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $872.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

