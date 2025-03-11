InPlay Oil (IPOOF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 2.7 %

IPOOF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.47%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

