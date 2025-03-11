InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0104 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1.2% increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.
InPlay Oil Stock Down 2.7 %
IPOOF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
About InPlay Oil
