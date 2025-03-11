InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0104 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1.2% increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 2.7 %

IPOOF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

