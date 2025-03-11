Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INZY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

INZY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 332,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,723. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.32. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 51.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

