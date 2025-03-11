Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Industria de Diseño Textil to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. On average, analysts expect Industria de Diseño Textil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Industria de Diseño Textil

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.