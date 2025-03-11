indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $30,558.75 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,862.47. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $39,353.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Wittmann sold 2,012 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $9,476.52.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 3,125 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $13,031.25.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,887. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.54.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

