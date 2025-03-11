Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

