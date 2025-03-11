Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $9.72 Million Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.89% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

