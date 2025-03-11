Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $8.23 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,325,000 after buying an additional 21,349,857 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 777,222 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,691.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 371,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 283,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 363,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 227,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

