Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $13.10 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

