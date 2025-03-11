Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

LMT opened at $478.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.