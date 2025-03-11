Independent Advisor Alliance Has $6.65 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $278.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.08. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $195.43 and a 1 year high of $287.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. HSBC lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $295.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $261.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.59.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $2,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,530,756.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,257 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,781. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

