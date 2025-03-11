Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 122,391 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $81.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $881.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

