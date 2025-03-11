Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 31.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in ODP by 2,219.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 571,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 546,525 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ODP by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ODP by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

