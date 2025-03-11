Inceptionr LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

