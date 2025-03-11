Inceptionr LLC Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

