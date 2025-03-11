Inceptionr LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 62.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,914,000 after buying an additional 806,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,645,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 75,799.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 181,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 286.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 153,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 133,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova
In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LIVN
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
