Inceptionr LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 62.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,914,000 after buying an additional 806,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,645,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 75,799.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 181,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 286.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 153,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 133,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

