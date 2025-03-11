Inceptionr LLC Invests $207,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE VAC opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.