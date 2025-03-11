Inceptionr LLC Invests $168,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4,739.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 196,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $415,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,359.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $2,593,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

