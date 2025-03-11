Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMNM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Enavate Sciences GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $36,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunome by 2,540.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 624,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Immunome by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after buying an additional 324,614 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 2,696.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 45,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,241. Immunome has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $688.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

