IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.0% during the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $436.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $562.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.