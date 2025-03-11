IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in IDEX were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 108.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,456 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 28.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 273,460 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $35,375,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 163,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.26. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

